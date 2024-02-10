BARRIE
Barrie

    • Minor hockey player raises money to support ALS research

    Share

    Local minor hockey player Caden Campbell has been doing something special to honour his late grandmother.

    She passed away from ALS last year, which inspired Campbell to start a Buck-A-Puck for ALS fundraiser in the fall.

    The 11-year-old has since raised over $2,300 in support of the ALS Canada Research Program.

    "I was inspired to raise money for ALS, so less people have to go through ALS like my nana did," Caden stated.

    "It was her dying wish to push for that... to advocate and grow awareness of it," revealed Caden's father, Carey Campbell. "[Caden] pushed real hard. He does it through his Instagram stories and a number of ways."

    "It's a big accomplishment, and I think my dad would be proud that I did that for her," Caden added.

    His father concurred. "I'm proud of him. Big time."

    Caden hopes to reach the 3-thousand dollar mark by the time his campaign ends at the end of February.

    But on Saturday afternoon, National Training Rinks in Barrie donated an ice slot for Caden to share with two Buck-A-Puck co-founders.

    "We started this charity because our coach passed away from ALS, and it was definitely really devastating," stated Josh Lopez, one of the 14-year-old co-founders. "We wanted to do something in his honour."

    Since its 2022 inception, Buck-A-Puck has raised over $130,000 in support of the ALS Society of Canada.

    "I feel really proud," said Liam Muffitt, one of the other co-founders. "Caden and his family have done a really great job in raising money and helping support Buck-A-Puck."

    The third co-founder, George Daly, could not attend the private ice session. The three young teenagers all played minor hockey together in Toronto.

    "These little athletes are showing that you can use sport to make a difference," said Liam's mother, Heather Muffitt.

    Josh and Liam agreed that the sky is the limit regarding how much Buck-A-Puck can raise to support ALS research.

    They even hope to receive support from the National Hockey League someday. 

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada approaching irrelevance in Africa, experts warn

    Canada is approaching total irrelevance in the world's fastest-growing continent, experts argue, saying that a pattern of disengagement in trade, diplomacy and investment in Africa means Ottawa is ceding ground to Russia and China.

    Health minister says feds 'not pulling the fire alarm' on NDP deal

    Health Minister Mark Holland says he has 'every confidence' his government can deliver pharmacare legislation by the promised March 1 deadline, and that the Liberals are 'not pulling the fire alarm' on their confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP over the issue.

    King Charles III attends church for first time since revealing he has cancer

    King Charles III attended church Sunday for the first time since his cancer diagnosis. Walking beside Queen Camilla, Charles arrived at St. Mary Magdalene Church, close to Sandringham House in eastern England where he retreated to recuperate following his first treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News