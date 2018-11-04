

A mother, son duo is taking on an alternative housing option geared towards reducing our carbon foot print.

For the past two years, Caroline Crawford and Julian Youd have been interested in off-the-grid housing.

On Saturday afternoon, the two held a grand opening for their 512 square-foot contemporary house “Tiny Haus” and Yurt for the public to see.

The duo says they came up with the business venture to give people alternative options with expensive Toronto housing market.

“I'm from Toronto and all it is, is condos and construction and it's very expensive for young people to get into the market,” says Crawford. “We wanted to explore something different (and) we also noticed there's a lot of interest in the tiny house movement."

Along with the showing, the two held a silent auction to support the Sawdust City Music Festival.