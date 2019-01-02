

CTV Barrie





The Walmart store in Midland was evacuated for several hours on Wednesday afternoon after reports of a suspicious package.

Staff at the store on Highway 12 called police at approximately 1:30 p.m. advising officers the building was being evacuated as a precaution.

The OPP closed the area to the public while they investigated with the help of their Explosive Disposal unit.

Just after 4:30 p.m. the investigation was completed and OPP investigators deemed the package to be a non-explosive item with no threat to public safety.

Police are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.