    Midland museum adds to Group of Seven collection

    Art work on display at the Huronia museum (Dave Sullivan/ CTV News) Art work on display at the Huronia museum (Dave Sullivan/ CTV News)
    The Huronia museum is adding to the ever-growing collection of its Group of Seven artworks.

    The work on display in Midland is by a famed Group of Seven artist, Franz Johnston, with the art recently acquired by the museum.

    "We are 76 years old at the museum, and part of that story is the arts and heritage, and we are home to the largest collection of the group of seven north of the McMichael Canadian Art Collection in kleinburg," said Nahanni Born, Executive Director of the Huronia Museum Midland.

    According to Born, the pieces of art on display in Midland are significant in capturing the Canadian landscape and Georgian Bay's history.

    In addition to the art unveiling, the event featured a talk from a Toronto-based artist, Michael Janzen, offering new insights into the Group of Seven.

    "The significance of this collection is that it is about how art and artists exchanged here at the Georgian Bay, Midland area and Penetanguishene without those interactions, there would be no group of seven, said Michael Janzen, Canadian artist.

    In addition to the group of seven painting reveal, the museum also unveiled artwork on Saturday that included never-before-seen pieces.

    All the pieces will remain on display at the museum in the future.

