Midland Cultural Centre hosts new Indigneous art exhibit
The Midland Cultural Centre is pleased to announce the launch of an exciting new exhibition.
"The Indigenous Group of Seven" opened Feb. 3, and runs until April 21, in the Midland Cultural Centre's Gallery of Indigenous Art.
This exhibition focuses on the work of Jackson Beardy, Eddy Cobiness, Alex Janvier, Norval Morrisseau, Daphne Odjig, Carl Ray and Joseph Sanchez.
These seven artists were a ground-breaking cultural and political entity that self-organized in 1972 to demand recognition as professional, contemporary artists and who stimulated a new way of thinking about First Nations art.
"These pieces are true examples of how Indigenous spirituality is interpreted by the artist," said exhibition curator Patricia Monague.
"These artists have given us another way to visualize our spirit language, our stories and our teachings with the swirl of a paintbrush," said Monague.
An opening of the exhibition is being held on Thursday, Feb. 16.
Doors will open at 5 p.m., and at 6 p.m., exhibition curator, Monague, will conduct formal opening ceremonies with smudging, prayers and a traditional song with hand drumming.
John Hartman, Midland Cultural Centre's Gallery of Indigenous Art advisory member, will discuss the new exhibition at the opening.
