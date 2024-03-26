BARRIE
Barrie

    • Midhurst receives new paramedic post to combat paramedic response times

    County of Simcoe Councillors, partners from Springwater Township and Paramedic Services gathered to discuss new paramedic post in Midhurst Ont., on March., 26, 2024. (County of Simcoe) County of Simcoe Councillors, partners from Springwater Township and Paramedic Services gathered to discuss new paramedic post in Midhurst Ont., on March., 26, 2024. (County of Simcoe)
    Simcoe County is combating traditional paramedic response times by introducing a new paramedic post in Midhurst.

    On Tuesday, County of Simcoe councillors, Springwater Township partners, and Paramedic Services met to discuss the post's new location.

    "As our community grows and the needs of our residents and visitors evolve, we see how important it is that we make these long-term investments to continue building up Simcoe County and put resources where they are needed. We thank the Township of Springwater for their partnership as we expand our hub and post strategy," said Warden Basil Clarke.

    The two-bay paramedic post will be built on Snow Valley Road and is expected to open early next year.

    The County Council approved the County of Simcoe Paramedic Services strategic facilities plan in 2008 to increase efficiency and reduce response times.

    As part of this plan, a central hub will be constructed on the Barrie and Simcoe Emergency Services Campus, with additional smaller posts in high-demand areas.

    "Springwater and the County are growing, and this new Paramedic Post will help serve our Township and the surrounding community for years to come," said Jennifer Coughlin, Springwater Township mayor.

