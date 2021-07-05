Advertisement
Meteorologists track severe thunderstorm with powerful winds and hail
BARRIE, ONT. -- A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka, and Grey Bruce Monday afternoon.
Environment Canada issued the warning shortly before 3:30 p.m., stating meteorologists are tracking a storm capable of producing powerful wind gusts and up to nickel-sized hail.
"It's going to be an active night," said CTV Barrie's weather specialist KC Colby.
A cluster of severe thunderstorms from Moonstone to Midhurst is moving east at about 40km/h, the weather agency reported around 6 p.m. Monday.
Environment Canada warns to "take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches."
Late this afternoon, Environment Canada sstated a possibility of winds up to 90km/h and quarter-sized hail for the following areas:
- Orillia
- Springwater Provincial Park
- Hillsdale, Coldwater
- Bass Lake Provincial Park
- Orr Lake
- Midhurst
- Craighurst
- Little Lake
- Moonstone
- Oro
- Kempenfelt Bay
- Creighton
- Hawkestone
- Fenelon Falls
- Kirkfield
- Bolsover
The severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for:
- Barrie - Collingwood – Hillsdale
- Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake
- Orillia - Lagoon City – Washago
- Bracebridge - Gravenhurst
- Huntsville - Baysville
- Port Carling - Port Severn
- Bruce Peninsula - Sauble Beach - Tobermory
Additionally, the following areas are listed under a heat warning and severe thunderstorm watch:
- Innisfil - New Tecumseth - Angus