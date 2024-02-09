BARRIE
Barrie

    • Men charged with shoplifting and vehicle theft: Huntsville OPP

    OPP cruiser. (CTV NEWS) OPP cruiser. (CTV NEWS)
    Shoplifting charges lead police to stolen auto in Huntsville

    Police received a call from a local business owner who believed a person was shoplifting in their store.

    Shortly after 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, police discovered the suspect at another store where he was also believed to be shoplifting.

    A 45-year-old man was charged with two counts of shoplifting, resisting a peace officer, and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime - under and over $5,000.

    During this investigation, police identified another person related to a stolen vehicle from York Region, a stolen wallet, as well as merchandise belonging to Huntsville businesses.

    Police charged the 38-year-old Muskoka Lakes man with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

    The two men will appear on a future date before the Ontario Court of Justice.

