Measles risk is 'much higher' if unvaccinated, says SMDHU medical officer

    Following the identification of an additional measles exposure site at the Queens Medical Health Centre in Thornton, vaccination is highly encouraged.

    "With two doses of vaccination, the protection rate is 97 percent," stated Dr. Charles Gardner, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit's (SMDHU) medical officer.

    The SMDHU says anyone who visited the Queens Medical Health Centre on Thursday, March 7th, between 8:30 a.m. and noon may have been exposed.

    The health unit confirmed that the adult who contracted the virus had not travelled nor been in contact with a known case and was also immunized.

    "It is possible to have individuals who have been fully immunized to become cases," added Dr. Gardner. "Though the risk is very much higher for those who have not been immunized."

    The SMDHU announced it will hold three immunization clinics next week, with two in Angus and one in Alliston. 

