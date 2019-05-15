Featured
McClintic says decision 'unfair' after transfer from healing lodge back to prison
Terri-Lynne McClintic, convicted in the death of 8-year-old Woodstock, Ont., girl Victoria Stafford, is escorted into court in Kitchener, Ont., on Wednesday, September 12, 2012. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Geoff Robins)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019 1:09PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 15, 2019 1:13PM EDT
A woman serving a life sentence for the murder of eight-year-old Tori Stafford is challenging her move from a healing lodge back to prison.
Terri-Lynn McClintic says the decision was unfair and her lawyers are fighting it in an Edmonton court.
McClintic was returned to prison last year after her move to a minimum-security Saskatchewan healing lodge sparked public outcry.
She and her then-boyfriend, Michael Rafferty, were convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Victoria Stafford, who was kidnapped while walking home from school in Woodstock in 2009.