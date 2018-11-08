

CTV Barrie





Terri-Lynne McClintic has been transferred out of an Indigenous healing lodge in Saskatchewan late Wednesday night, CTV News has learned.

Rodney Stafford says he learned this morning that McClintic was placed in the Edmonton Institution for Women.

McClintic was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Tori Stafford in 2010 and was sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years.

Her transfer to the healing lodge sparked political controversy and led to Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale implementing changes to Canada's policy surrounding female inmates.

McClintic's co-accused Michael Rafferty was sentenced to life in prison in 2012 for kidnapping, sexual assault causing bodily harm and first-degree murder in Tori's death.

- With files from CTV News and The Canadian Press