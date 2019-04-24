Featured
Mash Bash raises more than $21K for RVH's tiniest patients
Special guests recently gathered at Snow Valley Ski Resort for the official Mash Bash cheque presentation. Janice Skot (top right), president and CEO, RVH, was joined by Ron Sheardown (top left) Barrie Welding; Snow Valley mascot Bud the Dog; and Peter Hanney, assistant general manager, Snow Valley Resort.
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 7:01PM EDT
A wildly popular tradition helped to raise money to support some of the regions tiniest patients.
Snow Valley Resort’s 32nd annual MASH BASH was a success donating more than $21,000 to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
The event included a mini tube slide, tug of war, and the bedpan race.
To date, more than $560,000 has been raised to support patient care at RVH in Barrie.