

CTV Barrie





A wildly popular tradition helped to raise money to support some of the regions tiniest patients.

Snow Valley Resort’s 32nd annual MASH BASH was a success donating more than $21,000 to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

The event included a mini tube slide, tug of war, and the bedpan race.

To date, more than $560,000 has been raised to support patient care at RVH in Barrie.