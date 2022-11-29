Mariposa House Hospice continues Angel Tree fundraiser

Mariposa House Hospice is turning to the public for support through its Angel Tree project.

The project is displayed at the Mariposa Market, and each angel tag remembers or honours a loved one.

An angel can be purchased for a minimum donation of $10 through its website; the hospice greatly relies on fundraisers like these.

"Mariposa House Hospice is no cost to any of our families, the residents that come and receive care at the hospice, so that's why we have to do fundraising every year," Lynn Thomas, donor relations coordinator.

"We need to raise approximately $800,000 yearly to provide that wonderful wrap-around, end-of-life care for our community members."

The 'Angel Tree' will be displayed at the mariposa market until Dec. 22.