

CTV Barrie





International superstar Mariah Carey announced on Monday she will be performing at Casino Rama on March 21 as part of her upcoming Caution World Tour.

The multi-platinum selling, Grammy-winning artist announced this tour will take her closer to the audience with more intimate locations.

Carey will also make a stop on March 20 at the Sony Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto.

Tickets go on sale to club members on Tuesday and to the general public on Friday.

The Caution World Tour kicks off in February 2019.