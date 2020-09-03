BARRIE, ONT. -- Many people who rely on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) reported their payment wasn't deposited on Thursday as scheduled.

The Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) assures Canadians who typically receive the benefit that it's just delayed, and it is on its way.

The CRA didn't specify a reason for the delay, only stating it is adding a layer of due diligence to ensure payments are deposited into the correct bank accounts.

The move is said to be an abundance of caution.

Recipients who qualify are supposed to receive a deposit within three to five business days of their applications being filed. Ottawa says, in most cases, the deposit happens within 48 hours.

The federal government extended the CERB until Sept. 27. When it runs out, millions of Canadians will transition to a simplified Employment Insurance (EI) program.

The CERB began in March and offered $500 weekly payments to those who qualified for up to 24 weeks.