BARRIE -- A man has suffered life-altering injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Muskoka on Friday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the crash around 11:40 p.m. in the area of Milford Bay Road, just west of Butter and Egg Road in Muskoka Lake Township.

There, officers found a passenger was trapped and had to be extricated. He was later taken to a Toronto area hospital where he was treated for life-altering injuries.

Police say the driver fled the scene but was located by officers at a nearby residence.

The 29-year-old Bracebridge man faces several charges, including impaired driving, and will appear in a Bracebridge court on September 28.