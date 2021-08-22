Advertisement
Man suffers life-altering injuries in Muskoka crash
Published Sunday, August 22, 2021 2:43PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, August 22, 2021 7:48PM EDT
Share:
BARRIE -- A man has suffered life-altering injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Muskoka on Friday evening.
Emergency crews responded to the crash around 11:40 p.m. in the area of Milford Bay Road, just west of Butter and Egg Road in Muskoka Lake Township.
There, officers found a passenger was trapped and had to be extricated. He was later taken to a Toronto area hospital where he was treated for life-altering injuries.
Police say the driver fled the scene but was located by officers at a nearby residence.
The 29-year-old Bracebridge man faces several charges, including impaired driving, and will appear in a Bracebridge court on September 28.
RELATED IMAGES