Man seriously injured in crash in Barrie’s south end: Police
A 22-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being involved in a single-vehicle collision in Barrie’s south end Wednesday.
Barrie police say it happened on Essa Road near Harvie Road shortly before 3 p.m.
The man was driving southbound when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a construction site, police say.
BoC interest rate hike will have a 'dramatic effect' on Canadians, especially homeowners: economist
The Bank of Canada’s aggressive one per cent rate increase on Wednesday caught many by surprise and will likely have a considerable financial impact for many Canadians, says one economist.
Canada resuming mandatory random COVID-19 testing for air travellers
A little more than a month after pausing the measure, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced Thursday it will be re-implementing random COVID-19 testing for fully vaccinated air travellers arriving into the country at four major Canadian airports: Vancouver, Calgary, Montreal and Toronto.
Man acquitted in 1985 Air India bombing shot dead in Surrey, B.C.
A man who was acquitted in the notorious 1985 Air India bombing case was gunned down in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday morning, according to witnesses.
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former U.S. president, dead at 73
Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former U.S. president Donald Trump, has died at age 73.
Air Canada traveller uses AirTag to track lost baggage for 5 days
As Canadian airports report increasing claims of lost or missing baggage, one traveller's experience tracking her bag using an AirTag has resonated on social media with others facing similar struggles.
Health Canada approves Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as first for youngest kids
Canada's drug regulator approved Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.
What you need to know about Canada authorizing COVID-19 vaccines for young kids
An announcement parents of young kids had been anticipating, on Thursday Health Canada announced the authorization of Moderna's Spikevax mRNA COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of six months and five years old. From how soon infants, toddlers and preschoolers could be receiving their shots, to what the dosages will be, CTVNews.ca takes a look at what parents need to know.
Bank of Canada rate hike contributes to loonie falling to a 20-month low
The Bank of Canada's largest interest rate hike in 24 years caused the loonie to drop to a 20-month low as investors feared the U.S. Federal Reserve would mirror the full percentage point hike in two weeks.
Patient dies while waiting hours to be seen in New Brunswick emergency department
The death of a patient in the waiting room of a Fredericton hospital's emergency department this week is prompting calls for major improvements to the province's health-care system.
Cross-examination of N.S. killer's spouse could promote conspiracy theories: lawyer
There are good reasons why the spouse of the man responsible for the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history should not face cross-examination when she testifies Friday before a public inquiry, her lawyer says.
N.S. reports 5 deaths, drop in cases, increase in hospitalizations in COVID-19 dashboard update
Nova Scotia is reporting an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, but a decrease in cases and deaths in the province’s weekly dashboard update.
Worker dies at N.S. rock quarry after piece of equipment catches fire: Department of Labour
A workplace death at a rock quarry in Nova Scotia's Strait area is under investigation by the Department of Labour.
Omicron's BA.5 variant makes up nearly half of Quebec's new COVID-19 cases
Quebec's seventh wave is underway and Omicron's latest subvariant, BA.5, accounts for about 43 per cent of new coronavirus cases, according to senior public health advisor Dr. Marie-France Raynault.
Ottawa voices support for Indigenous community's desire to be exempt from Bill 96
While in Quebec Thursday, federal Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu vowed to support Indigenous communities in their desire to be exempt from language law Bill 96.
Montreal's Caribbean community seeks answers after 15 officers interrupt BBQ
Montreal's Grenadian community is demanding answers after 15 police officers reported to a fundraising event last month in response to a noise complaint.
One person injured in downtown Ottawa stabbing
Ottawa police are investigating a stabbing at Rideau Street and Mackenzie Avenue, near the Fairmont Chateau Laurier hotel.
CHEO apologizes after errant sign wrongly says emergency room overloaded
The Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario is apologizing after a sign outside the hospital incorrectly said the emergency room was overloaded and directed patients elsewhere.
What you need to know about the subvariant now driving a seventh wave in Ontario
Ontario is now in a seventh wave of the pandemic and it is being driven by the BA.5 subvariant.
Toronto boy runs into Adam Sandler and Drake in one 'unbelievable' night
An 11-year-old Toronto boy says he is still in shock after meeting Adam Sandler and Drake by chance in the same night.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario now at their highest level since late May, positivity rates also spiking
There are now more people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19 than at any point since late May as a new wave of the pandemic driven by the BA.5 subvariant continues to worsen.
BREAKING | Murder charge laid after human remains found behind Guelph business
Police have charged a man with second-degree murder after human remains were found behind a Guelph business on Wednesday afternoon.
BREAKING | Charges upgraded following death of man in east London
Charges have been upgraded following the death of a man who was on fire in east London.
Youth facing 16 charges in connection to online gaming fraud: Police
A London youth is facing 16 charges in connection with several frauds that police say targeted legal, online gaming.
'We want to make sure we’re protected': Londoners over 18 get fourth vaccine
Thursday is the first day those 18 years of age and older are eligible to receive a second booster [fourth dose] at COVID-19 vaccination centres in Ontario.
Home sales, prices plunged in Greater Sudbury last month
The Sudbury Real Estate Board says there was a significant decline in the number of homes sold in the city last month compared to the same time in 2021.
This is why Ontarians will get money sent to them by the government this week
A cheque from the government is on tap for some Ontarians this week.
Avoid swimming in Elliot Lake's Spine Beach, health unit warns
Algoma Public Health has issued a swimming advisory for Spine Beach in Elliot Lake, saying water samples taken July 11 had high levels of bacteria.
Fire at old Windsor Arena closes section of McDougall Avenue
A section of McDougall Avenue is closed due to an upgraded working fire in the area.
Chatham-Kent youth facing manslaughter charge
A Chatham-Kent youth who was arrested last month for aggravated assault is now looking at a manslaughter charge after the victim succumbed to their injuries, police say.
Man arrested after allegedly robbing a local business at knifepoint
Windsor police were able to recover a number of stolen items including credit and debit cards after quickly arresting a suspect involved in a knifepoint robbery.
When will Alberta expand fourth dose eligibility?
Although many provinces across Canada now allow adults to book in for their second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccines, Alberta has still not expanded its eligibility.
'Loved every second': Johnny Gaudreau thanks Calgary fans for support
Shortly after his arrival in Ohio after signing on with the Blue Jackets, Johnny Gaudreau was all smiles at a media conference on Thursday.
NDP calls on Alberta to allow Ukrainian refugees to swap driver's licenses
The Alberta NDP is calling on the province to introduce a reciprocal driver’s license exchange agreement for Ukrainian refugees to ease costs associated with starting over in Canada.
Sask. to extend Moderna COVID-19 vaccine availability for children under 5
Saskatchewan is working to extend Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine availability to children six months to five-years-old, in light of Health Canada's approval on Thursday.
Saskatoon police target drug traffickers, not users, police chief says
Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper says the city has "de facto decriminalization" of simple possession of illicit drugs.
Family of Saskatoon woman missing for 3 days pleads for help
The husband of a missing woman is pleading for the public's help in finding his wife.
Court documents detail RCMP hacking investigation into MLA Thomas Dang
Court documents show Mounties were initially pursuing criminal charges against an Alberta legislature member who admitted to hacking a government health website.
Big crowds, road closures, and heavy security expected for Pope's visit to Alberta
Organizers of the Pope's upcoming visit to Alberta are asking people to arrive early to events so Indigenous residential school survivors and elders can participate with dignity.
B.C.'s overdose crisis: 2022 sees highest number of deaths ever recorded in May, latest data shows
This year saw the highest number of suspected illicit drug toxicity deaths ever recorded in the month of May, the province's latest overdose data shows.
Police investigating 'sudden death' in Burnaby
Police, paramedics and firefighters were called to a parking lot near Highway 1 Thursday morning for what Burnaby RCMP are calling a "sudden death" investigation.