Man facing charges in connection with violent robbery in Orangeville

Police in Orangeville have charged one man after two people were allegedly assaulted in the town on Tuesday.

Dufferin OPP said they were called to an assault on Mill Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, two men were assaulted and had their wallets stolen. Both were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A 33-year-old man from Orangeville is facing two counts of robbery with violence and fail to comply with probation order.

Police are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information to come forward.