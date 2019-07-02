

CTV Barrie





A 25-year-old man drowned at Wasaga Beach, police say.

Wasaga Fire says the call came in just before 8 on Monday evening at Beach Area One.

The victim was swimming with a friend when they say he didn’t make it back to shore.

The Brampton man was found in the water, brought back to the beach and given CPR.

He was rushed to Collingwood General and Marine hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The OPP is investigating.