BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man dies following e-bike crash at family gathering

    Simcoe County Paramedic Services (Mike Arsalides/CTV News) Simcoe County Paramedic Services (Mike Arsalides/CTV News)
    Share

    Provincial police say a 67-year-old man who crashed on an e-bike over the long weekend has died.

    Officers were called to a Concession 19 East property in Tiny Township on Saturday night to find several people attempting life-saving measures on the man.

    They say he was riding the e-bike at a family gathering when he "fell off." It's unclear if he was wearing a helmet.

    According to police, he died in the hospital on Monday. His identity has not been released.

    Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the investigation into the cause is ongoing.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News