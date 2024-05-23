Man dies following e-bike crash at family gathering

Provincial police say a 67-year-old man who crashed on an e-bike over the long weekend has died.

Officers were called to a Concession 19 East property in Tiny Township on Saturday night to find several people attempting life-saving measures on the man.

They say he was riding the e-bike at a family gathering when he "fell off." It's unclear if he was wearing a helmet.

According to police, he died in the hospital on Monday. His identity has not been released.

Police said no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the investigation into the cause is ongoing.