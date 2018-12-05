

CTV Barrie





A 77-year-old Innisfil man has died from injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle crash last week.

The accident happened on November 28 at approximately 6 p.m. in the intersection of the 14th Line and 10th Sideroad.

Four people in total were injured in the collision. Two were airlifted to a Toronto hospital, while the other two were treated and released from a local hospital.

The deceased man was a passenger in one of the vehicles. He died on Sunday in hospital.

Police are continuing to investigate what may have caused the crash.