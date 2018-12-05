Featured
Man dies following collision on November 28
Two vehicles collide at an intersection in Innisfil, Ont. sending four to hospital on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 (CTV News/Chris Garry)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 4:38PM EST
A 77-year-old Innisfil man has died from injuries he suffered in a two-vehicle crash last week.
The accident happened on November 28 at approximately 6 p.m. in the intersection of the 14th Line and 10th Sideroad.
Four people in total were injured in the collision. Two were airlifted to a Toronto hospital, while the other two were treated and released from a local hospital.
The deceased man was a passenger in one of the vehicles. He died on Sunday in hospital.
Police are continuing to investigate what may have caused the crash.