A two-vehicle collision in Innisfil sent four people to hospital on Wednesday evening.

The accident closed the intersection at the 10th sideroad and 14th Line for several hours while police investigated the cause.

Two people were airlifted to a Toronto hospital with serious injuries and two other people were treated and released from a local hospital.

Police say one of the vehicles was traveling northbound on the 14th Line and the other vehicle was westbound on the 10th sideroad when they collided.

Police are investigating what may have caused the crash.