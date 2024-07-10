BARRIE
Barrie

    • Man dies 10 days after Ramara crash

    Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's emergency department in Barrie, Ont. (CTV Barrie) Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's emergency department in Barrie, Ont. (CTV Barrie)
    Share

    A Severn Township man has succumbed to his injuries after a June crash in Ramara Township.

    A 52-year-old Scarborough woman who was charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm has now had her charges upgraded to operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

    The crash occurred on Highway 12 in Ramara Township near Conc. 1 around 4 p.m. on June 18.

    Emergency crews arrived to find one vehicle in the ditch and another with considerable damage blocking the highway.

    Firefighters had to free the driver from the vehicle in the ditch.

    Police say when officers spoke to the driver of the other vehicle, they suspected she was intoxicated.

    Both drivers were transferred to trauma centres in the Toronto area.

    The 68-year-old Severn Township man died on June 28.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    WEATHER TRACKER

    WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada

    Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.

    Ellen DeGeneres is 'done' after her Netflix special

    Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly said she's ready to tap out of performing. The former daytime talk show host let that be known during a recent standup show at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa, California.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News