Man dies 10 days after Ramara crash

A Severn Township man has succumbed to his injuries after a June crash in Ramara Township.

A 52-year-old Scarborough woman who was charged with impaired driving causing bodily harm has now had her charges upgraded to operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The crash occurred on Highway 12 in Ramara Township near Conc. 1 around 4 p.m. on June 18.

Emergency crews arrived to find one vehicle in the ditch and another with considerable damage blocking the highway.

Firefighters had to free the driver from the vehicle in the ditch.

Police say when officers spoke to the driver of the other vehicle, they suspected she was intoxicated.

Both drivers were transferred to trauma centres in the Toronto area.

The 68-year-old Severn Township man died on June 28.