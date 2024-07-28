BARRIE
Barrie

    • One person charged in Orillia vehicle theft

    OPP badge in this file image. OPP badge in this file image.
    Share

    One person has been charged following a vehicle theft investigation in Orillia.

    According to the OPP, on Sunday around noon, officers received a call about an unlocked motor vehicle theft on Murphy Road.

    When police arrived, they patrolled the area in an effort to locate the stolen vehicle, and soon after, received information that a black pick-up truck was located on Highway 11 southbound and Line 15

    Police arrested and charged 39-year-old Gurpreet Singh of Brampton with multiple charges, including theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News