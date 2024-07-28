One person charged in Orillia vehicle theft

One person has been charged following a vehicle theft investigation in Orillia.

According to the OPP, on Sunday around noon, officers received a call about an unlocked motor vehicle theft on Murphy Road.

When police arrived, they patrolled the area in an effort to locate the stolen vehicle, and soon after, received information that a black pick-up truck was located on Highway 11 southbound and Line 15

Police arrested and charged 39-year-old Gurpreet Singh of Brampton with multiple charges, including theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.