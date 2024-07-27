BARRIE
Barrie

    • Open Air Dunlop car show takes over downtown Barrie

    Visitors view cars at Open Air Dunlop Classic Car Show in Barrie, Ont on July 27, 2024 (CTV News/ Steve Mann). Visitors view cars at Open Air Dunlop Classic Car Show in Barrie, Ont on July 27, 2024 (CTV News/ Steve Mann).
    Share

    Hundreds of classic and exotic cars will take over downtown Barrie on Saturday.

    The event, hosted in partnership with the Downtown Barrie BIA and the Barrie Thunder Classics, gives car enthusiasts in Simcoe County the chance to view classic cars in their own community.

    The event kicked off at 10 a.m. with a truck pulled by Mitchell Hooper from Barrie, who holds the world's strongest man title.

    In addition to an assortment of cars, the event also features food vendors and a 7 p.m. performance by a tragically hip cover band at Meridian Place.

    Entry for the Open Air Dunlop Classic Car Show is free.

    The event runs until 8 p.m.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News