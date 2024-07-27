Open Air Dunlop car show takes over downtown Barrie

Hundreds of classic and exotic cars will take over downtown Barrie on Saturday.

The event, hosted in partnership with the Downtown Barrie BIA and the Barrie Thunder Classics, gives car enthusiasts in Simcoe County the chance to view classic cars in their own community.

The event kicked off at 10 a.m. with a truck pulled by Mitchell Hooper from Barrie, who holds the world's strongest man title.

In addition to an assortment of cars, the event also features food vendors and a 7 p.m. performance by a tragically hip cover band at Meridian Place.

Entry for the Open Air Dunlop Classic Car Show is free.

The event runs until 8 p.m.