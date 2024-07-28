Orillia cyclist competes on the Olympic stage

Family and friends of Orillia's Isabella Holmgren cheered her on as she competed on the Olympic stage in the women's mountain bike cross-country race Sunday morning.

The 19-year-old grew up in a residence on Old Barrie Road in Oro-Medonte, right next to Hardwood Ski and Bike, where she and her fellow Olympian brother Gunnar trained as mountain bikers.

Fast-forward to early Sunday morning, Hardwood's chalet hosted around 40 of Isabella's family and close friends for a watch party as she competed in the Paris 2024 games, her first-ever Olympic appearance.

"I have known her since she was a little girl, and it's really great to see all the hard work pay off," said Derek MacKenzie, a friend of the Holmgren family.

MacKenzie and everyone at the watch party watched nervously as Isabella completed her race in one hour, 33 minutes and 43 seconds, erupting in cheers as she crossed the finish line.

"We're all so proud of her," said Glenn Meeuwisse, another family friend. She's a hometown girl, and it's just amazing to see her progression and amazing to see her race."

Isabella finished the mountain bike cross-country race in 17th place, seven and a half minutes behind France's Gold Medalist Pauline Ferrand-Prévot.

She is already looking forward to her next challenge and is determined to build on her first Olympic experience.

"The people from Hardwood and back home definitely helped a lot," said Isabella. "It's nice that they could watch, and it was nice to know they were supporting from back home."

Her father, Robert, said his phone was going off all day. "Just very happy that so many have reached out and contributed along the way," he said.

At the Hardwood watch party, Isabella's aunt Tracey and former swimming teammate Esmee were proud to see her reach her athletic potential.

"We can't quite believe she's there so soon. But it won't be her last Olympics either. We're extremely proud of her," said Tracey.

"I've watched her grow up from a young age, and seeing her follow her dreams and make it on a world stage like that is incredible," added Rosati.

Isabella's older brother Gunnar Holmgren will compete in the men's mountain bike cross-country race Monday morning.