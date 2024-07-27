Midland man arrested in drug bust

A man was arrested after police seized cocaine, cash and a replica air pistol in a Midland residence.

OPP officers from the Southern Georgian Bay, Huronia West and Collingwood detachments executed a search warrant at a Queen Street residence early Friday morning as part of an ongoing investigation.

A 27-year-old Midland man was charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession obtained by crime. He is scheduled to appear in court in September.