BARRIE
Barrie

    • Midland man arrested in drug bust

    Cash, drugs, and a replica firearm seized by OPP (Source: OPP) Cash, drugs, and a replica firearm seized by OPP (Source: OPP)
    A man was arrested after police seized cocaine, cash and a replica air pistol in a Midland residence.

    OPP officers from the Southern Georgian Bay, Huronia West and Collingwood detachments executed a search warrant at a Queen Street residence early Friday morning as part of an ongoing investigation.

    A 27-year-old Midland man was charged with cocaine possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession obtained by crime. He is scheduled to appear in court in September.

