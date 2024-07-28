BARRIE
Barrie

    • Community comes together for dance celebration

    People participate in belly dancing class in Barrie, Ont on July 28, 2024 (CTV News/Steve Mann). People participate in belly dancing class in Barrie, Ont on July 28, 2024 (CTV News/Steve Mann).
    A community dance event brought dozens of people together in Barrie on Sunday.

    The Get Out and Dance event at Lampman Lane Park featured live music with various dance workshops on Saturday and Sunday.

    The event started with a bollywood zumba workshop by Aanchal Nanavati, the founder of Lasya Poetry of Footsteps Dance School, it was followed by a dance performance by Shelly-Ann Skinner, Brianna Maltais, Alayna Molotkow, Sarah Kennedy, Haley Ng, Eligh Zimmerman, and Paul Moen.

    On Sunday, the event featured a belly dance workshop and live music by Canadian singer-songwriter Kasey Kohring.

    The event wrapped up on Sunday with a closing dance performance.

