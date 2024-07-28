BARRIE
Barrie

    • Wasaga Beach kicks off monumental celebration

    Midway in Wasaga Beach, Ont on July 27, 2024 ( Courtesy: Town of Wasaga Beach). Midway in Wasaga Beach, Ont on July 27, 2024 ( Courtesy: Town of Wasaga Beach).
    The Town of Wasaga Beach has marked a monumental celebration this weekend as it marks its 50th anniversary.

    The four-day celebration kicked off on Thursday with a midway set-up at Playland Park, while Friday's events featured a roller skate party followed by entertainment on the main stage.

    Saturday featured a full itinerary of activities, starting with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m., presented by the Kinetics Club of Wasaga Beach, followed by craft tents, a break dance performance, and a circus show presented by the Collingwood Circus Club.

    On Sunday, celebrations will wrap up with the final day of the midway.

    The town says the Main Street Lot Parking will have limited capacity due to the roller rink; however, visitors can park in surrounding public lots.

