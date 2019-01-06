

The Canadian Press





GRAVENHURST, Ont. -- Provincial police say a man has died after his snowmobile collided with a steel dock on the Muskoka Wharf in Gravenhurst, Ont.

They say officers were called to help out following the crash at about 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Investigators say the snowmobile had been travelling toward shore when it crashed into the dock.

They say Dennis Totton, 40, of Gravenhurst, died at the scene.

His passenger was taken to hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.