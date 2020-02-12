Man claiming to be military accused of scamming Barrie pet store
Published Wednesday, February 12, 2020 12:50PM EST
Surveillance video captured an image of this man accused of scamming a Barrie pet store on Tues., Feb. 11, 2020. (Barrie Police Services)
BARRIE -- Barrie police want to track down a man who claimed to be a military member while allegedly pulling a scam on a pet store clerk.
According to officers, the suspect grabbed some items from the dog toy section at Ren's Pets Store in Barrie's Park Place and then returned them for a cash refund on Tuesday.
The employee told police the man claimed his dog died as a reason why he didn't have a receipt.
Police say video surveillance footage clearly shows the man's actions and provided them with a clear image of the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.