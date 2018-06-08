

CTV Barrie





Charges have been laid after a 24-hour manhunt came to an end in Innisfil.

South Simcoe Police and the OPP started searching for the man in the area of Georgian Downs near the 5th Sideroad and County Road 27 on Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say the man was involved in a domestic dispute at a home on the 7th Line earlier that day. The man was allegedly armed with a weapon and had left the scene before officers arrived.

A concerned citizen spotted the suspect at a farm property on McKay Road in Barrie on Friday afternoon. The suspect was arrested by police a short time later.

The 26-year-old Huntsville man has been charged with weapons dangerous, weapon possession, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and breach of probation.

The accused is expected to appear in court on Saturday.