Man carrying loaded gun on Barrie street arrested after chase, police say

Officers in Barrie arrested an allegedly armed man after a short foot chase early Sunday morning.

Police say the man was "standing on a Dunlop Street East sidewalk" with what was believed to be a firearm.

They say he ran through a nearby alleyway when officers approached and was apprehended after a short pursuit.

Police say he was wearing a satchel containing a fully loaded Sig Sauer 9mm gun, cannabis, suspected cocaine, fentanyl, psilocybin and prescription medication.

Police charged the 20-year-old man from Markham with 11 weapons and drug trafficking-related offences, plus failing to comply with a court-related release order.

He was remanded into custody for a video bail hearing scheduled for Monday.