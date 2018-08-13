

CTV Barrie





A British Columbia man accused of killing his father at a cottage in Gravenhurst over the weekend appeared briefly in court Monday.

Adam Kehl, 30, is charged with second-degree murder, indignity to a body and assault in the death of his father, 67-year-old John Kehl of Brampton.

Police say the death was the result of a violent altercation at a cottage on Kahshe Lake Saturday.

Officers responded to the scene at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Upon their arrival, they say they found John Kehl, dead at the scene.

Police were still investigating at the scene Monday.

A publication ban has been imposed, preventing the media from reporting anything said about evidence in court.

Kehl remains in custody and his next court appearance will be in Bracebridge on September 4.