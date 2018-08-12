Featured
Man charged with second-degree murder in the death of his father in Gravenhurst
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, August 12, 2018 9:51AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 12, 2018 6:48PM EDT
Provincial police have charged a 30-year-old man with second-degree murder in the death of his father.
The OPP say the death was the result of a violent altercation at a cottage in Gravenhurst.
Officers responded to the scene at about 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
"It was a very violent situation that our officers did happen upon," said Sgt. Peter Leon.
Upon their arrival, they say they found 67-year-old John Kehl of Brampton dead at the scene.
They say his son, Adam Kehl, of British Columbia has been charged with second-degree murder, indignity to a body and assault.
Investigators would not elaborate on the indignity charge.
"Until a post mortem examination has taken place and conclusive we are not in a position to really speak to that," said Leon.
The post mortem is scheduled for Tuesday.
Police say the accused will appear in court in Bracebridge on Monday.
- With files from The Canadian Press