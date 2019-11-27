Cory Greavette appeared via video Wednesday morning in a Barrie Courtroom.

The 28-year-old is accused of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 30-year-old Ryan Babineau.

The alleged stabbing happened on Nov. 16 in the early morning hours near the Five-Points in Barrie.

Police say they got to the scene to find Babineau suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Ryan Babineau, 30, was fatally stabbed in Barrie on Nov. 16, 2019. (peacefultransition.ca)

Another police force is currently holding a 25-year-old man on a separate matter. Barrie police have not formally charged him.

Police are still on the hunt for 26-year-old Tyler Wren, who they say should be considered dangerous. Wren is also wanted for first-degree-murder in Babineau’s death. He is described as 5’6, 188lbs with small facial tattoos under each eye.

Tyler Wren, of no fixed address is wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in downtown Barrie on Nov. 17, 2019. (Supplied)

Previously, police said the stabbing incident involved men who knew each other and who were engaged in a “similar type of lifestyle in the downtown area.”

A funeral page created for Babineau has a funeral date of Nov. 30 at Tangle Creek Golf and Country Club in Thornton.

Cory Greavette will make another video appearance Dec. 6.

