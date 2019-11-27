Man accused in Barrie homicide makes court appearance
File photo of the Barrie Courthouse
Cory Greavette appeared via video Wednesday morning in a Barrie Courtroom.
The 28-year-old is accused of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 30-year-old Ryan Babineau.
The alleged stabbing happened on Nov. 16 in the early morning hours near the Five-Points in Barrie.
Police say they got to the scene to find Babineau suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital where he later died.
Ryan Babineau, 30, was fatally stabbed in Barrie on Nov. 16, 2019. (peacefultransition.ca)
First-degree-murder charge laid in Barrie stabbing
Another police force is currently holding a 25-year-old man on a separate matter. Barrie police have not formally charged him.
Suspect wanted in fatal stabbing should be considered dangerous
Police are still on the hunt for 26-year-old Tyler Wren, who they say should be considered dangerous. Wren is also wanted for first-degree-murder in Babineau’s death. He is described as 5’6, 188lbs with small facial tattoos under each eye.
Tyler Wren, of no fixed address is wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in downtown Barrie on Nov. 17, 2019. (Supplied)
Previously, police said the stabbing incident involved men who knew each other and who were engaged in a “similar type of lifestyle in the downtown area.”
A funeral page created for Babineau has a funeral date of Nov. 30 at Tangle Creek Golf and Country Club in Thornton.
Cory Greavette will make another video appearance Dec. 6.
With files from CTV's Mike Arsalides