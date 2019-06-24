

CTV Barrie





Police charged a 73-year-old man with multiple offences including stunt driving in Chatsworth.

The Midland man was allegedly driving on Bruce Road 8 on Sunday just after midnight at over 150km/h in a posted 80km/h zone.

He faces half a dozen charges, including impaired driving, failing to provide a breath test, and racing.

The accused was released with a promise to appear in court at a later date.