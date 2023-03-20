Man, 21, charged with attempting to lure child: OPP

Huronia West OPP arrested a 21-year-old man after receiving a tip he possessed child pornography and had been communicating with a minor.

According to provincial police, the man attempted to lure the child "using various methods."

Officers with the crime unit searched the suspect's home, seizing various items, including a cell phone and tablet, for forensic analysis.

The accused, from Bruce County, is charged with luring a person under 16, possessing child pornography, and transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 16.

He was released following a bail hearing with strict conditions to await a court date.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.