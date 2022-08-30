Major film production in Muskoka brings financial boost to economy

A major film production in Muskoka Lakes brings more to the region than just big screen time.

"It's estimated that we're putting about four to six million dollars into the economy," said Norah Fountain, Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce executive director.

The coming-of-age comedy filmed with over 300 cast and crew members in Muskoka Lakes brings a significant financial boost to the region.

"With the help of a variety of our local businesses, we've put them into everything from fields with trailers, to local hotels, to luxury cottage rentals," Fountain said.

Filming started in mid-August.

Fountain suspects it's the most extensive production to be filmed in Muskoka Lakes.

The movie, called 'My Old Ass,' is being produced by actress Margot Robbie's company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

"There was one shoot day in Huntsville and a little in Seguin, but otherwise, it's all been in and around Bala and Port Carling," Fountain added.

Fountain also noted the film crew received over 100 submissions from local residents wanting to be background actors, with many hired.

The crew also features some local talent. Alongside Canadian director Megan Park, the film's producer Daniel Bekerman is no stranger to Muskoka.

"I grew up coming here," said Bekerman, adding he appreciates the area even more as an adult. "I've gotten to know the area way better making a movie here than I did just coming to my cottage."

"Making a movie is both fun and stressful, but being here in Muskoka puts a smile on everyone's face," the film's producer said.

The movie will continue filming in various locations around Muskoka Lakes until late September. There is no word on when it'll be released, but Fountain expects it could be sometime in 2024.