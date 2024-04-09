MAHC revises controversial hospital proposal

After facing public backlash over their announced plans for two new hospitals in Muskoka, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) officials made good on their promise to return to the drawing board, announcing revisions to their initial proposal.

In a release issued earlier this week, MAHC stated, "Our healthcare planning consultants from Resource Planning Group and Preyra Solutions Group—national leaders in hospital planning—have worked intensively to respond to our direction to review and refine our redevelopment plan."

Hospital Beds

In the original proposal, MAHC indicated both hospitals would have intensive care units and surgical centres, as Bracebridge was set to have 14 inpatient beds while Huntsville would have 139.

The South Muskoka Memorial Hospital (SMMH) site in Bracebridge has increased to 36 acute care beds, including four ICU beds.

"The change in the number of beds at the SMMH site will mean fewer patients will require transportation," noted the release.

Obstetrics

Under the original MAHC proposal, only Huntsville would handle obstetrics. However, the new proposal will keep child delivery at both facilities.

The Bracebridge Obstetrical Care will incorporate one obstetrical labour and delivery room within the 36-bed framework.

"In the next phase, per suggestion, we will explore the potential for using novel areas at SMMH for clinical evaluative purposes and bring more acute capacity to the site." noted the release.

Other Services

Inpatient Continuity at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) is taking steps to fulfill the Alternate Level of Care and rehab, activation, and stroke inpatient requirements.

"By aligning support services with clinical demands and refining surgical volume strategies, we bolster OR utilization, ensuring a lean, impactful operational model," MAHC noted.

MAHC said the plan makes the most financial sense.

Next Steps

Officials said they would continue conversations with physicians and residents in the coming weeks and months to go over the adjusted plans.

"We are heartened by the outcomes of our collaborative discussions and are now focusing on working with our internal health care teams to determine what supports are needed to optimize the new configuration," said Cheryl Harrison, MAHC President and CEO.

For advocates, the proposal doesn't go far enough.

Bruce Kruger, who runs the group Save South Muskoka Hospital, started a petition to push MAHC to agree to an equal number of beds at both hospitals.