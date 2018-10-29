

Rob Cooper , CTV Barrie





Emergency crews in Coldwater are investigating a diesel spill after a locomotive derailed at a Canadian Pacific rail yard Monday morning.

The locomotive derailed around 7 a.m. and spilled 3,500 gallons of diesel fuel.

In a statement, CP Rail says “damage to the locomotive in the derailment caused the fuel to leak.”

CP Rail immediately dispatched teams to respond. The OPP and Severn fire department also responded.

No one was injured, but there are still many unanswered questions about what happened.

CP Rail has launched an internal investigation.