

CTV Barrie





Barrie police says a high school was briefly put under lockdown, while officers investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle.

The Simcoe County District School Board says someone at Bear Creek Secondary School reported seeing the vehicle on Friday morning.

According to a SCDSB spokesperson, Barrie police recommended the school go into a shelter in place. However, Barrie police says the school went into lockdown on their own.

“The school was placed into lockdown at their discretion as a pre-cautionary measure,” a police spokesperson posted on Facebook.

In the end, police say nothing was found. Investigators say the lockdown has been lifted.

There were reports that gunshots were heard outside of the school, but police say that is untrue.