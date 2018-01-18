

A lockdown has been lifted at a Barrie high school.

Barrie police locked down Innisdale Secondary School after receiving a report of a possible weapon inside the school on Thursday afternoon.

The lockdown meant no one was allowed in or out of the building. It lasted less than an hour.

“We received a report that there was a gun inside Innisdale high school and as a result a lockdown was put into place. Police did search the school and a gun was not located,” says Barrie police Const. Sarah Bamford.

According to Bamford, no threat was ever made against students. So far, no arrests have been made.

“There are several youths that we are speaking to for this investigation to continue.”

The Simcoe County District School Board confirmed Innisdale was on lockdown, but hasn’t commented further.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.