BARRIE
Barrie

    • Local theatre hosts romantic musical performance

    The South Simcoe Theatre is setting the stage with the Honey Moon in Vegas musical, an adaptation of the 1992 hit film.
    A theatre in Cookstown, Ont., is ringing in spring with a love-infused musical performance.

    The South Simcoe Theatre is setting the stage with the Honey Moon in Vegas musical, an adaptation of the 1992 hit film.

    The production began in the fall and actors have been preparing for the show since January.

    The South Simcoe Theatre is a registered non-profit organization that produces a variety of plays and musicals each year.

    This month's musical will be held from May 3 to 19 at 1 Hamilton Street.

    Honey Moon in Vegas is presented through an arrangement with Music Theatre International.

    Tickets are $23 and can be purchased online.

