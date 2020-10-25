The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board has announced another case of COVID-19.

A person at St. Paul's Catholic Schoo,l who has not been identified as ether a student or a staff member, has tested positive for the virus.

According to the school board, one classroom has been closed due to the positive case.

Currently five catholic schools have cases of COVID-19 in the region.

