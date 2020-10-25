Advertisement
COVID-19 case at St. Paul's Catholic School in Alliston
CTVBarrieNews.ca Published Sunday, October 25, 2020 9:38PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, October 25, 2020 10:05PM EDT
St. Paul's Catholic School in Alliston (CTV Barrie / Chris Garry)
The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board has announced another case of COVID-19.
A person at St. Paul's Catholic Schoo,l who has not been identified as ether a student or a staff member, has tested positive for the virus.
According to the school board, one classroom has been closed due to the positive case.
Currently five catholic schools have cases of COVID-19 in the region.
