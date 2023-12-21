Local high school students hit the ice at 8th annual Kempenfelt Cup to support Christmas Cheer

It was a day of hockey and fun for public high school students in Barrie at the Sadlon Arena — a day to wear your school colours and show some spirit and love.

"Seeing everyone from all the other schools in different colours is amazing. It's just such a fun group of kids," said Sydney Cadieux, a Grade 12 student from Mapleridge Secondary.

The 8th Annual Kempenfelt Cup featured boys' and girls' hockey teams from various local schools. Each game was one period, and any penalty resulted in a penalty shot.

"It's fun; the crowds are crazy," said Luca Barbato, a Grade 12 student.

The 8th annual Kempenfelt Cup returned to Barrie to raise thousands for Barrie & District Christmas Cheer on Thurs., Dec. 21, 2023. (CTV News/Rob Cooper)

For the kids, it's a blast. For the coaches, it's a chance to say thank you and give back.

"They get the chance, you know, to play together, enjoy the atmosphere and develop teamwork skills. They play for so many different teams out of high school, so it's nice to bring them together to represent Innisdale," said Nadia Broley with Innisdale Secondary School.

Holly Goulding is a student at Mapleridge. "It's a lot of fun dressing up for our school. We don't do a lot of activities, so it's fun to have school spirit, making cheers and making posters."

"It's great leading into the holidays to come out to celebrate schools, cheer their teams on but also for a good cause as all of the money raised goes to Barrie and District Christmas Cheer," explained Colin Bowins, tournament organizer and vice principal at Eastview.

About $18,000 was raised for Christmas Cheer this year alone through the game.

"There's still time to donate," said Christmas Cheer president Steph Quenneville. "We've just got to get there. There are two days to go."

The campaign has another $70,000 to reach its $400,000 goal. Donations can be made online or by texting the word 'Cheer' to 30333 or in person at 49 Truman Road in Barrie.

The games wrapped with the Eastview girls beating Barrie North 1-0 in the final, while Nantyr beat Eastview 3-2 in the boy's final.