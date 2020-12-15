Advertisement
Loaded gun among items seized in Wasaga Beach, police say
Published Tuesday, December 15, 2020 5:42PM EST
Huronia West OPP released a photo of a gun allegedly seized from a Wasaga Beach home on Mon., Dec. 14, 2020. (Supplied)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A loaded handgun, brass knuckles, and a taser are among items police say were seized during a police search of a Wasaga Beach house on Monday.
Officers arrested four people, a 34-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Wasaga Beach, a Markham man and a young offender.
The four accused face multiple charges:
- Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose contrary to Section 88 of the Criminal Code of Canada
- Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Restricted weapon, or Prohibited device Contrary to Section 92(2) of the Criminal Code of Canada
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm Contrary to Section 91(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.
- Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Contrary to Section 92(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada. (Prohibited revolver and restricted handgun)
- Careless storage of firearm Contrary to Section 86(1)
- Possession of a firearm obtained by Crime Contrary to Section 96(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada
- Possession of a Loaded Restricted Firearm Contrary to Section 95(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada
- Possession of a firearm knowing Serial Number has been tempered with Contrary to Section 109(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada.
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking Contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
Huronia West OPP's crime unit says officers also seized a second handgun, suspected cocaine and drug trafficking materials during the raid.
