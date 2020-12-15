BARRIE, ONT. -- A loaded handgun, brass knuckles, and a taser are among items police say were seized during a police search of a Wasaga Beach house on Monday.

Officers arrested four people, a 34-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Wasaga Beach, a Markham man and a young offender.

The four accused face multiple charges:

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose contrary to Section 88 of the Criminal Code of Canada

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Restricted weapon, or Prohibited device Contrary to Section 92(2) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm Contrary to Section 91(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm Contrary to Section 92(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada. (Prohibited revolver and restricted handgun)

Careless storage of firearm Contrary to Section 86(1)

Possession of a firearm obtained by Crime Contrary to Section 96(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Possession of a Loaded Restricted Firearm Contrary to Section 95(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Possession of a firearm knowing Serial Number has been tempered with Contrary to Section 109(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking Contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Huronia West OPP's crime unit says officers also seized a second handgun, suspected cocaine and drug trafficking materials during the raid.