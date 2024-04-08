Limo passenger taken to jail rather than airport after arrest on Highway 400

Police say a man on his way to the airport in a limo with his friends wound up in a holding cell over the weekend instead.

Provincial police say the group was travelling down Highway 400 in the early morning hours on Sunday when the limo had to pull over due to mechanical issues near Quarry Road in Tay Township.

"An intoxicated passenger decided to make his way from the limo in an attempt to thumb a ride on Highway 400," the OPP stated.

The man was arrested by officers and taken to the Southern Georgian Bay detachment.

Police say he was handed a ticket for being drunk in public and released once he sobered up.

It's not known if he made his flight on time.