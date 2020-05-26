BARRIE, ONT. -- Four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Simcoe Muskoka in the past 24 hours, two in Barrie and two in New Tecumseth.

There are now 457 confirmed cases, including 36 deaths in the region, according to the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

In York Region, 27 new cases were reported today, for a total of 2,308.

The York Region Health Unit has recorded 188 deaths and more than 1,400 recoveries.

There have been no new cases reported in Grey Bruce, keeping the total number at 91, including 84 recoveries.

Province-wide, the smallest number of new cases in a day since the end of March was reported on Tuesday.

Officials say 287 new cases were diagnosed in Ontario.

More than 2,100 deaths have been linked to the virus, while nearly 20-thousand people have recovered.