BARRIE, ONT. -- A Huntsville landlord faces a hefty fine after fire crews inspected a rental property and found some units didn't have smoke or carbon monoxide alarms.

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department said the landlord was fined $955 for failing to ensure the Main Street West property had smoke and carbon monoxide alarms installed where required.

Ontario law requires working smoke alarms on every storey of a home and outside all sleeping areas.

In the case of a rental property, it is the landlord's responsibility to ensure the building complies with the Ontario Fire Code.

Landlords are also supposed to test the alarms every year and keep records of those tests.

It's the tenant's responsibility to ensure the alarms work and notify the landlord if one isn't operating correctly.

Tenants could also be fined under the Fire Code.